Cairo-Dhaka direct flight from November

Bangladesh

BSS
23 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 10:00 pm

The direct flight between Dhaka and the Egyptian capital Cairo will be started from November next through EgyptAir.   

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between EgyptAir and ALO Dhaka Aviation Ltd. was signed in Cairo on 18 August 2021 with a view to operating two schedule flights per week between Dhaka and Cairo, starting from November 2021, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

Although EgyptAir is operating now at 65% of its capacity, it agreed to start Cairo-Dhaka-Cairo direct flights to boost its vital tourism sector, it added.  

This will, however, provide a cheaper option to Bangladeshi passengers and cargos destined for Europe and North America, being an alternative to Dubai and Istanbul.

The foreign ministry said expatriates and businesspersons are expected to be benefitted through the direct air connectivity with Egypt.

EgyptAir

