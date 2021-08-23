EgyptAir, ALO Dhaka Aviation sign MoU to operate Dhaka-Cairo-Dhaka flights

Bangladesh

UNB
23 August, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 09:47 am

Related News

EgyptAir, ALO Dhaka Aviation sign MoU to operate Dhaka-Cairo-Dhaka flights

UNB
23 August, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 09:47 am
EgyptAir, ALO Dhaka Aviation sign MoU to operate Dhaka-Cairo-Dhaka flights

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between EgyptAir and ALO Dhaka Aviation Ltd in Cairo to operate two scheduled Dhaka-Cairo flights every week, starting November 2021.
 
Although the state-owned flag carrier of Egypt is now operating at 65% of its capacity, it agreed to start Cairo-Dhaka-Cairo direct flights to boost the country's vital tourism sector.
 
However, this will provide a cheaper option for Bangladeshi passengers and cargoes destined for Europe and North America, being an alternative to Dubai and Istanbul.
 
"Our expatriates and businesspersons are expected to get benefitted as well," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sunday.

Transport

EgyptAir / Alo / Dhaka / Bangladesh / Airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

16h | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

16h | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

16h | Videos
Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 