2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: Report

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
28 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 12:16 pm

Related News

2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: Report

BSS/AFP
28 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 12:16 pm
2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: Report

An EgyptAir crash in 2016 that killed 66 people in the Mediterranean was likely caused by a fire that started in the cockpit, according to the conclusions of French experts contained in documents revealed on Wednesday.

According to a 134-page document seen by Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera and sent to the Paris court of appeal in March, a fire on board was likely to have been caused by the conjunction of two factors.

These were a leak from the co-pilot's oxygen mask and the combustion of a cigarette smoked by the pilot or co-pilot.

EgyptAir flight MS804 suddenly disappeared from radar screens on May 19, 2016 on its way to Cairo from Paris, killing everyone on board.

Egypt's aviation minister had initially said a terrorist attack, rather than lack of maintenance, was more likely to have brought down the plane.

France's aviation safety agency, however, said the aircraft transmitted automated messages indicating smoke in the cabin and a fault in the flight control unit minutes before losing contact.

Black box recordings corroborate the French experts' hypothesis, according to the Italian newspaper.

The experts in particular isolated two "rustling" sounds coming from the microphone incorporated into the co-pilot's mask, a few minutes before the accident, probably indicating a strong flow of air, the mask having been put on "emergency" mode.

The fire itself was started by "a spark or a flame" probably caused by a cigarette.

In June 2018, two experts requested by investigating judges in Paris highlighted the replacement, three days before the crash, of the box containing the co-pilot's oxygen mask, for unknown reasons.

"The replacement of this equipment requires very careful verification..., oxygen leaks being particularly dangerous", they had said.

And in a report published in July 2018, the French Civil Aviation Safety Investigation Bureau (BEA) claimed that its "preferred hypothesis" was "that a fire broke out in the cockpit..., a fire which developed rapidly and led to the loss of control of the aircraft".

The document revealed by Il Corriere della Sera also revealed that the two pilots said they were "tired by this night flight and the lack of sleep".

However, the information available to the legal experts suggested that "the rest schedules were respected".

Those killed in the crash included 40 Egyptians and 15 French citizens.

EgyptAir / cigarette / Plane Crash / Aeroplane Crashes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

32m | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

2h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

2h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

3h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

19h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

20h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

20h | Videos
Playgrounds decrease while police stations increase in Dhaka

Playgrounds decrease while police stations increase in Dhaka

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access