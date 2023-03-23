CAB Chattogram advises consumers to practice moderation during Ramadan

Speakers at a market-based campaign programme of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Chattogram in Khatunganj Bazaar, the country's largest wholesale market, have advised consumers not to purchase whole month's goods at once.

They also recommended people to distribute cash instead of iftar items among the poor, urged businessmen to restraint from profiteering, and change eating habits at iftar.

The programme was arranged by CAB Chattogram and CAB Youth Group, where Vice President of CAB Central Committee SM Najer Hossain participated, among many others, a press release reads.

Leaders from both organisations advised consumers to avoid eating fried food and foreign fruits, as they contain oil, and sugary ingredients, as well as do not meet the body's requirement for nourishment after a long day of fasting, according to the release.

CAB Youth Group Chittagong Metropolitan President Abu Hanif Noman presided over the campaign where CAB Chittagong Divisional General Secretary Kazi Iqbal Bahar Chhaberi, CAB Metropolitan Organizing Secretary Jannatul Ferdous, CAB Metropolitan Joint Secretary Mohammad Jane Alam, CAB Pahartali's Harun Gafur Bhuiya, Metropolitan Construction Workers League President MA Alim Rana, CAB Youth Group Chittagong Divisional President Chowdhury KNM Riyad, CAB Youth Group Metropolitan's Imdadul Islam, Omar Karim, Karimul Islam, Salman Rashid Avi, and Naeem Mohammad Nishan spoke in solidarity.

