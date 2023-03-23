CAB Chattogram advises consumers to practice moderation during Ramadan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 03:58 pm

Related News

CAB Chattogram advises consumers to practice moderation during Ramadan

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 03:58 pm
CAB Chattogram advises consumers to practice moderation during Ramadan

Speakers at a market-based campaign programme of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Chattogram in Khatunganj Bazaar, the country's largest wholesale market, have advised consumers not to purchase whole month's goods at once.

They also recommended people to distribute cash instead of iftar items among the poor, urged businessmen to restraint from profiteering, and change eating habits at iftar. 

The programme was arranged by CAB Chattogram and CAB Youth Group, where Vice President of CAB Central Committee SM Najer Hossain participated, among many others, a press release reads. 

Leaders from both organisations advised consumers to avoid eating fried food and foreign fruits, as they contain oil, and sugary ingredients, as well as do not meet the body's requirement for nourishment after a long day of fasting, according to the release.

CAB Youth Group Chittagong Metropolitan President Abu Hanif Noman presided over the campaign where CAB Chittagong Divisional General Secretary Kazi Iqbal Bahar Chhaberi, CAB Metropolitan Organizing Secretary Jannatul Ferdous, CAB Metropolitan Joint Secretary Mohammad Jane Alam, CAB Pahartali's Harun Gafur Bhuiya, Metropolitan Construction Workers League President MA Alim Rana, CAB Youth Group Chittagong Divisional President Chowdhury KNM Riyad, CAB Youth Group Metropolitan's Imdadul Islam, Omar Karim, Karimul Islam, Salman Rashid Avi, and Naeem Mohammad Nishan spoke in solidarity.
 

Top News

CAB / Chattogram / Ramadan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

6h | Panorama
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

7h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

8h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

27m | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

6h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

20h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year