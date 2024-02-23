Five Transcom officials granted bail in three cases filed by Shahzreh Huq

Court

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 06:34 pm

Related News

Five Transcom officials granted bail in three cases filed by Shahzreh Huq

The Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akter's court granted the bail upon a surety bond of Tk3000 each.

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 06:34 pm
In front of the CMM court. File Photo: TBS
In front of the CMM court. File Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court today (23 February) granted bail to five officials of Transcom Group in three seperate cases filed by Shahzreh Huq, daughter of the late chairman of the group, over alleged money embezzlement, property grabbing and illegal transfer of company shares.

The officials were arrested by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in the cases from their residences and offices in the capital at various intervals yesterday (22 February).

The Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akter's court granted them bail upon a surety bond of Tk3,000 each after a hearing in the afternoon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The officials are Md Fakhruzzaman Bhuiyan, serving as the executive director for Corporate Affairs and Law at the Transcom Group; Kamrul Hasan and Abdullah Al Mamun, both directors in Corporate Finance; Mohammed Mossadeq, the assistant company secretary, and Abu Yusuf Md Siddik, a manager (company secretary).

The PBI, the investigating agency of the cases, produced the five arrestees in the court and demanded a five-day remand for Abdullah Al Mamun and a 10-day remand for each of the other four.

On behalf of the accused, their lawyers applied for cancellation of remand and sought bail. The prosecution opposed was opposed the appeals.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted bail to each till the next hearing.

Meanwhile, Shahzreh Huq also has sued her elder sister Simeen Rahman, who is the current Transcom Group CEO, and mother Shahnaz Rahman, the current Chairman of the group, and Simeen Rahman's son and Transcom's head of transformation Zaraif Ayaat Hossain. in the cases over a dispute regarding properties and company shares worth more than Tk10,000 crore.

Simeen Rahman could not be reached on the contact number mentioned in the case documents.

According to the case documents, Simeen and her accomplices tried to illegally acquire around Tk10,000 crore worth of property of her father Latifur Rahman through fabricated deeds of settlements.

In the cases, Shahzreh alleged that Latifur Rahman had left Tk100 crore in FDRs across multiple banks upon his death. 

She accuses her mother Shahnaz and sister Simeen of unevenly distributing the FDRs. 

The rest are accused of aiding to embezzle the funds.

The case document also says that the plaintiff was informed that she received 4,270 shares, her brother Arshad Waliur Rahman received 4,270 shares, and her sister Simeen got 14,160 shares. 

However, the plaintiff claims she never signed the transfer deed and nor did her father. 

Shahzreh further alleged that the accused fabricated these documents.

Bangladesh / Top News

Transcom Group / case / bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

8h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

8h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

8h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

21h | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

23h | Videos
There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

20h | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

1d | Videos