Bus-truck collision leaves 2 dead in Dinajpur

Two people were killed and 9 were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Dinajpur's Nawabganj upazila early today.

The deceased were truck driver Akram, of Pabna's Santhia upazila, and a passenger of the bus, Jannatun Ara, 13, daughter of Ziarul from Dinajpur's Phulbari upazila.

Identities of the injured could not be ascertained immediately.

Tauhidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nawabganj police station, said the accident occurred around 3:30 am when the Dinajpur-bound bus collided with a sand-carrying truck coming from the opposite direction, leaving the duo dead on the spot and 9 others injured.

The injured were taken to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, he added.

According to the health complex, some of the injured received first aid and the seriously injured were sent to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur.