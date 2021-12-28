Bus crash creates gridlock on airport road

Traffic on Dhaka's airport road came to almost standstill on Tuesday morning after a bus of Ena Paribahan had an accident near Le Meridien Hotel.

The accident took place at 9am when the driver of the speeding Ena Paribahan bus reportedly lost control over steering and hit a microbus in the opposite lane.

"No casualties have been reported so far," Khilkhet police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Munshi Sabbir Ahmed told TBS.

The crash left hundreds of officegoers stuck on the Tongi-bound lane of airport road in a stretched tailback.

The tailback spread to Abdullahpur, Khilkhet, Kurmitola and as far as Banani and Mohakhali.

Many office-goers were seen walking through airport road to reach their destinations due to this huge gridlock.