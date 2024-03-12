Burimari Express starts operations today

Bangladesh

BSS
12 March, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 06:16 pm

Representational Photo: File
The operations of Burimari Express, a new intercity train, is being launched on the Dhaka-Burimari route today amid much enthusiasm and festivity of the train loving people of Gaibandha and Lalmonirhat districts.

A notification signed by Salauddin Ahmed, deputy secretary (additional charge) of Railways Ministry, made the disclosure on 8 March.

Though the name of the train is Burimari Express, it will not go to Burimari. The train would move between Lalmonirhat and Dhaka. But, a shuttle train will move between Burimari and Lalmonirhat daily to help the people of Burimari, Patgram,  Barokhata, Hatibandha, Tush Bhandar of Lalmonirhat district to catch the train in Lalmonirhat station.

Similarly, the shuttle train will go till Burimari taking the passengers of the express touching/giving interval at the stations of Lalmonirhat district, sources said.

As per schedule, the express train would start for Dhaka from Lalmonirhat  at 9.10 pm and it would reach Dhaka at 7:00am next day.

On the other hand, the train would start for Lalmonirhat from Dhaka at 8.30 am and would reach Lalmonirhat 6:30pm.

The stations where the express would give intervals are Biman bandar, Ishwardi bypass, Natore, Santahar junction, Bogura, Bonarpara, Gaibandha, and Kawnia.

Tuesday is the off day in case of being up ( Dhaka-Lalmonirhat) and Monday is the off day in case of down (Lalmonirhat-Dhaka.)

All preparations had already been completed to inaugurate the express at Lalmonirhat station at 6.30 pm, sources said, adding, "High officials concerned of Bangladesh Railways have come to Lalmonirhat to participate in the inaugural ceremony of the express.

Tanmoy Ahmed Nayon, Lalmonirhat correspondent of the BSS, said the express is preparing to leave Burimari for Lalmonirhat then after ending all formalities, it would start for Dhaka from Lalmonirhat at 6:30pm.

On 19 October 2011, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave assurance to introduce an express train between Burimari and Dhaka route while inspecting the Dahagram-Angarpota and Tin Bigha corridors.

Accordingly, the express is being launched today.

