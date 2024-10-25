Train communication with Dhaka restored following derailment

Bangladesh

UNB
25 October, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 02:54 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Train communication with Dhaka and rest of the country resumed this morning (25 October) following the derailment of Panchagarh-bound train shortly after it had left Dhaka's Kamalapur rail station late Thursday.

Sources at the station said the Panchagarh Express was the last train on the departure schedule from the station on Thursday. The train left it around 12:05am and derailed within 25 minutes in the Shahjahanpur area, snapping rail communication.

Though there were scheduled trains to depart from the station from 6am, those were delayed two hours due to the derailment.

The rail communication restored around 8am on a limited scale after the derailed bogies of the train were removed from the track, according to the Kamalapur station sources.

 

