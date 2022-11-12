Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB

Bangladesh

UNB
12 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 07:00 pm

Related News

Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB

UNB
12 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 07:00 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Additional Commissioner (Detective Branch) of DMP Mohammad Harunur Rashid has said police are suspecting that Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Fardin Noor Parash was killed somewhere in Dhaka.

Harun said this while replying to a question at a press briefing held at the media center of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at the capital's Minto Road on Saturday.

"After analyzing Fardin's mobile data and talking to the people with whom he had communicated before his death, we're assuming that he might've been killed in Dhaka. We've also come to know that he had gone to Narayanganj. We can't say anything concrete right now for the sake of the investigation," Harun said. 

Harun said police are not saying that Fardin was killed for drugs.

"We (DB) never said that Fardin had died when he went to buy drugs in Narayanganj's Chanpara. We haven't detected yet what actually happened. We're working on all the information we've received till now," said Harun.

Harun further said that police are yet to confirm whether Amatullah Bushra, the prime accused in the murder case filed by Fardin's father, was involved in the killing or not.

"We've arrested Bushra based on the case filed by Fardin's father. We're not saying that she (Bushra) had killed him (Fardin). We're currently analyzing various information surrounding the case. We've taken Bushra into remand to know more about the matter," Harun said.

Police recovered Fardin's body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.

On 8 November, Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin's head and body.

On Thursday, Fardin's father Kazi Nuruddin Rana filed the case against his son's friend Amatullah Bushra, a 3rd year student of East West University, and several unidentified people in connection with the death with Rampura Police Station.

Top News

Buet student Fardin / BUET student / kill / DB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

3h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram