Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB

Additional Commissioner (Detective Branch) of DMP Mohammad Harunur Rashid has said police are suspecting that Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Fardin Noor Parash was killed somewhere in Dhaka.

Harun said this while replying to a question at a press briefing held at the media center of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at the capital's Minto Road on Saturday.

"After analyzing Fardin's mobile data and talking to the people with whom he had communicated before his death, we're assuming that he might've been killed in Dhaka. We've also come to know that he had gone to Narayanganj. We can't say anything concrete right now for the sake of the investigation," Harun said.

Harun said police are not saying that Fardin was killed for drugs.

"We (DB) never said that Fardin had died when he went to buy drugs in Narayanganj's Chanpara. We haven't detected yet what actually happened. We're working on all the information we've received till now," said Harun.

Harun further said that police are yet to confirm whether Amatullah Bushra, the prime accused in the murder case filed by Fardin's father, was involved in the killing or not.

"We've arrested Bushra based on the case filed by Fardin's father. We're not saying that she (Bushra) had killed him (Fardin). We're currently analyzing various information surrounding the case. We've taken Bushra into remand to know more about the matter," Harun said.

Police recovered Fardin's body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.

On 8 November, Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin's head and body.

On Thursday, Fardin's father Kazi Nuruddin Rana filed the case against his son's friend Amatullah Bushra, a 3rd year student of East West University, and several unidentified people in connection with the death with Rampura Police Station.