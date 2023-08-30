British high commissioner hosts Bangladesh team ahead of Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023

Bangladesh

Press Release
30 August, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 05:34 pm

British high commissioner hosts Bangladesh team ahead of Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023

Press Release
30 August, 2023, 01:45 pm

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke on Wednesday (30 August) poses for a photo with the members of the Bangladesh team which will shortly represent Bangladesh in the upcoming Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai. Photo: Courtesy
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke on Wednesday (30 August) poses for a photo with the members of the Bangladesh team which will shortly represent Bangladesh in the upcoming Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai. Photo: Courtesy

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke on Wednesday (30 August) hosted a send-off event for the cricket team which will shortly represent Bangladesh in the Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai.

The team is comprised of children who were all rescued from a life on the streets and now live at the LEEDO Peace Home in Dhaka, reads a press release.

High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said, "Ensuring 12 years of quality education for all children is at the centre of the UK's drive to tackle poverty, promote gender equality, boost economic growth, and reduce conflict.

"In Bangladesh, we are investing up to £54.5 million over eight years to improve education outcomes for children, with a particular focus on girls. I wholly believe that sport is integral to a child's education, and today we are proud to host the LEEDO cricket team that will be representing Bangladesh on the international stage. I wish them the best of luck for the competition."

LEEDO (Local Education and Economic Development Organisation) is a not-for-profit, voluntary-based development organisation founded in 2000. Through the provision of education, shelters, and lifestyle support, LEEDO aims to protect vulnerable street children and help them return to the mainstream community.

During the event, the young guests shared their experience on the street and appealed to guests to help improve the life chances of other less fortunate children.

The children were thrilled to meet star cricketer Tamim Iqbal, who also attended the event to encourage the young cricketers.

Later, they showed off their cricketing skills to Tamim Iqbal and the British High Commissioner.

