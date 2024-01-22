Govt to work with British government to develop botanical garden: Environment minister

Environment

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 05:54 pm

Related News

Govt to work with British government to develop botanical garden: Environment minister

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 05:54 pm
The environment minister at a meeting with a delegation led by British High Commissioner Sarah Cook in his office at the Secretariat on 22 Jan. Photo: Courtesy
The environment minister at a meeting with a delegation led by British High Commissioner Sarah Cook in his office at the Secretariat on 22 Jan. Photo: Courtesy

The government is willing to work with the British government for the development of the botanical garden, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (22 January).

"It [botanical garden] will be made more children-friendly with conservation of vegetation and  water bodies. It will be done in partnership with the British government,"  the minister said after a meeting with a delegation led by British High Commissioner Sarah Cook in his office at the Secretariat. 

The minister further said, "We are keen to strengthen mutual cooperation with the British government in implementing the National Adaptation Plan, Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, in order to tackle environment and climate change challenges." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In this regard, Sarah Cook said that the British government will work with Bangladesh to protect the environment, combat climate change and ensure sustainable development. 

In the meeting, they discussed various issues, including strengthening cooperation on pollution control, combating climate change, biodiversity conservation, innovation and research, renewable energy, technology transfer, climate partnership, capacity building, waste management, sustainable development, environment and health, and resettlement of climate migrants.

 

Top News

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / Botanical garden / British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

5h | Wheels
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

9h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

11h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

18h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

1h | Videos
Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

4h | Videos
After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

6h | Videos
Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

5h | Videos