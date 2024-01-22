Govt to work with British government to develop botanical garden: Environment minister

The environment minister at a meeting with a delegation led by British High Commissioner Sarah Cook in his office at the Secretariat on 22 Jan. Photo: Courtesy

The government is willing to work with the British government for the development of the botanical garden, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (22 January).

"It [botanical garden] will be made more children-friendly with conservation of vegetation and water bodies. It will be done in partnership with the British government," the minister said after a meeting with a delegation led by British High Commissioner Sarah Cook in his office at the Secretariat.

The minister further said, "We are keen to strengthen mutual cooperation with the British government in implementing the National Adaptation Plan, Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, in order to tackle environment and climate change challenges."

In this regard, Sarah Cook said that the British government will work with Bangladesh to protect the environment, combat climate change and ensure sustainable development.

In the meeting, they discussed various issues, including strengthening cooperation on pollution control, combating climate change, biodiversity conservation, innovation and research, renewable energy, technology transfer, climate partnership, capacity building, waste management, sustainable development, environment and health, and resettlement of climate migrants.