Barishal student death: classmates leave street issuing 10-point ultimatum

Barishal University students placed a 10-point ultimatum to their vice chancellor seeking justice for the killing of their classmate Maisha Fauzia Mim. Photo: TBS

Classmates of Maisha Fauzia Mim, a Barishal University student who was killed in a road accident, have issued an ultimatum raising a 10-point demand to the vice-chancellor of the university.

After blocking the highway for several hours yesterday, Maisha's classmates withdrew themselves from the street around 1:40am today (31 October), saying they would again block the street from 10am if there are no efforts to meet their demands.

The protesting students met BU VC Dr Shuchita Sharmin around 12:30am and presented their demands.

In reply, Shuchita said that she wants immediate arrest of the perpetrators of the crime. She demanded that the bus officials have to be arrested and punished within 12 hours, otherwise she will go for tougher movement along with her students.

According to the Proctor of the university Rahan Hossain Foysal, the demands of the students include arresting Maisha's killers within 12pm on Thursday, providing compensation to Maisha's family, building a footbridge in front of the university, putting speed limit on the road in front of the university gate, developing the hospital system of the university, repairing roads, deploying traffic police and increasing ambulance services.

When asked about the demands, the protesting students said although they have left the street following assurances from the VC, they will again block the road if their demands are not met within the stipulated time.

Deputy Commissioner (South) of Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan said, "It's a horrible incident. We are working to bring the killers to book quickly."

Maisha died when a Narayanganj Paribahan bus going to Barishal from Kuakata ran her over at the Bholar Mor area of BU campus when she was crossing the road.

Maisha was a student of the Statistics department from 2022-23 session. She was crossing the street while keeping her hands up for sigalling, but the bus driver did not pay heed and ran her over.

Although the bus driver tried to flee, the students stopped the bus at Dopdopia Bridge area, brought it back to the university gate, vandalised and set fire to it.