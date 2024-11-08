BRAC launches community-based tourism 'Otithi'

Bangladesh

Press Release
08 November, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 02:49 am

BRAC launches community-based tourism 'Otithi'

Press Release
08 November, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 02:49 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC has formally launched 'Otithi', a community-based tourism initiative designed to promote sustainable travel by showcasing the people, history, culture, natural beauty, and archaeological treasures of various regions in Bangladesh to both local and international tourists. 

'Otithi' aims to reshape the tourism landscape in Bangladesh by ensuring that travel directly benefits local communities, empowering them through economic growth and cultural preservation.

The initiative was officially inaugurated in Rajshahi, the land of Barind, on Sunday, 3 November 2024, at a formal ceremony. The event was attended by Abu Tahir Muhammad Jaber, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB); Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC; Tamara Hasan Abed Managing Director of BRAC Enterprises; Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, Senior Adviser at BRAC, and Moutusi Biswas, Consultant for the "Otithi" Project. Also present were Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Divisional Commissioner (Additional Secretary) of RajshahiDivision; Dr. Kazi M. Mostafizur Rahman, Director-in-Charge; and Md. Aslam Reza, Deputy Librarian, Varendra Research Museum of Rajshahi University;along with senior journalists from Dhaka and Rajshahi, among others.

'Otithi' community-based tourism initiative will engage local communities in the tourism industry, ensuring that economic benefits flow back to them -- especially in rural and underserved regions. Beyond economic empowerment, 'Otithi' seeks to reconnect urban youths with their roots, introduce them to hidden cultural gems, and celebrate Bangladesh's diverse heritage. 

Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC, spoke at the launch, stating, "Those of us who work at BRAC, travel all over the country, and we know there is so much in Bangladesh that deserves to be seen and experienced. If curated well, we could truly reimagine our tourism industry in ways that benefit local communities. This vision inspired the creation of 'Otithi'. Starting here in Rajshahi, we aim to spotlight our unique cultural diversity and history across Bangladesh, presenting them anew to locals and the foreign tourists while ensuring that local communities benefit from tourism."

Abu Taher Mohammad Jaber, CEO of the BTB, commented, "We have developed a master plan for tourism in Bangladesh, set to be fully implemented in 2040. The plan will targets generating 5 billion USD from the sector with a focus on community-based tourism.We will be delighted to work with BRAC in developing this further."  

The ceremony also featured the premiere of theintroductory video for 'Otithi', which included greetings from Dr. Saleh Hasan Naqib, Vice-Chancellor, RajshahiUniversity; Dr. Kazi M. Mostafizur Rahman, Director-in-Charge of Varendra Research Museum; Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Divisional Commissioner (Additional Secretary) of Rajshahi Division; Sarkar Ashim Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Rajshahi; Md. Anisuzzaman, Police Super ofRajshahi. 

The event included a musical performance by the local indigenous band 'Karsa', as well as a traditional Gombhira performance -- a type of Bangla song and dance originating in Northwestern Bangladesh. 

In Rajshahi, 'Otithi' visitors can enjoy an immersive experience by exploring thousand-year-old antiquities atthe Varendra Research Museum, visiting a Santalvillage, engaging with the pottery community, touring historic sites at Rajshahi University, cruising along the Padma river and its sandbars, discovering silk factories, and enjoying local music and delicacies. For more details visit https://linktr.ee/BeOurOtithi.

