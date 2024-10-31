Army soldier among two killed in road accident in Rajshahi

Bangladesh

The deceased has been identified as army officer Md Palash, son of Daspara village of Naogaon, and Abdul Kuddin, son of Talipmur village of Naogaon, said Mohanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Hannan

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Two people, including a member of the Bangladesh Army, were killed in a road accident in Rajshahi tonight (31 October).

They were killed in a collision between a CNG-driven autorickshaw and a 'bhotobhoti, a local human hauler, at around 9:00pm tonight on the Rajshahi-Naogaon Highway near the Mohanpur Upazila Health Complex, according to police.

The deceased has been identified as army soldier Md Palash, son of Daspara village of Naogaon, and Abdul Kuddin, son of Talipmur village of Naogaon, said Mohanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Hannan.

"The CNG was demolished in the accident. The bhotbhoti was seized and brought to the police station. However, no one was arrested in this incident," he said.

