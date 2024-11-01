Separate road accidents kill 3 in Rajshahi

01 November, 2024, 02:15 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Three people were killed in two separate road accidents in Mohanpur upazila of the district yesterday.

Two of them identified as Polash, son of Momtazul Islam, and Abdul Quddus,40, son of late Tota Mondal, sustained injuries when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a human hauler in Saipara area on the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway under Mohanpur upazila around 9.45pm.

Immediately, they were taken to Mohanpur Upazila Health Complex where the attending doctors declared them dead.

Abdul Hannan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mohanpur Police Station, said they arrested the driver of the human hauler with his vehicle.

Apart from this, a van driver identified as Aminul Islam, 45, of Sakoya village sustained injuries when a speeding motorbike collided head-on with his van in Keshorehat area in the upazila.

Aminul succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital last night.

Two separate cases were filed with the police station in these connections, the OC added.

 

