Book on Crack Platoon hero Chullu unveiled

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 10:27 pm

The book entitled “A Silent Warrior” is a collection of stories on Masud Sadique Chullu and his contribution to the country’s War of Liberation, narrated by Chullu himself and his fellow warriors in the special squad

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A book on war hero Masud Sadique Chullu, a member of Crack Platoon – a special commando team of the Mukti Bahini – was unveiled in the capital on Friday.

The book entitled "A Silent Warrior" is a collection of stories on Masud Sadique Chullu and his contribution to the country's War of Liberation, narrated by Chullu himself and his fellow warriors in the special squad.

While addressing the book unveiling ceremony, Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said, "We fought for the country. Even though we were not in the same team, I personally believe we were attached mentally. And as a Crack Platoon member Chullu bhai was really a silent warrior."

"He was arrested by the Pakistani military, but he did not give up. He landed in jail amid the war and was freed after the independence. His personality and courage will inspire people forever," the minister added.   

AB Tajul Islam, former minister of Liberation War Affairs, said the book – "A Silent Warrior" – would reveal a man of principles. "He will be remembered to us as a man of sacrifice. We are always proud of him. The stories will inspire the nation to know more about the Crack Platoon." 

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher The Daily Star, said even though the book is not a memoir of Masud Sadique Chullu, it brings out the man – who loved his country and risked his life to liberate it – through the eyes of his lifelong friends and fellow freedom fighters. When that work was done, he went back to his family and friends, never wanting anything in return.

His brothers were high officials in various regimes, including one who is a former minister. Yet he never used his "freedom fighter" identity, let alone his family connection, for obtaining any official favour, including in business.

Yasmeen Sadique, wife of Masud Sadique Chullu, said, "The ideals of this great man are still alive, and to spread this commitment to the young generation, we came up with the decision to publish the untold stories of this warrior."

In the beginning, I was confused, whether it was possible or not. But, finally, with the help of friends and family members, we have done it. I am thankful to all those who helped me mentally and encouraged me by giving full support in publishing the book and completing the event.

Sanjana Sadique, daughter of Chullu, said, "As a father, he was the symbol of generosity and was always caring for us, but we know little about him as a warrior. The book is going to unveil the unknown stories. My daughter is a kid now, she will visualise her grandfather by reading this book."         

