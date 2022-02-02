Bogura youth who sought tuition in exchange of meals gets job

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 08:56 pm

Alamgir Kabir, who recently posted an advertisement seeking tuition in exchange for meals twice a day, has got a job at grocery chain shop Shwapno.

He has been appointed as a "research associate" at Police Plaza Bogra outlet of Shwapno. District Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty helped Alamgir getting the job.

Shwapno Director Samsuddoha Shimul handed over the appointment letter to Alamgir at the Superintendent of Police's office on Wednesday (2 February).

Earlier in the day, Alamgir went to the office of District Superintendent of Police as the police were looking him to inquire about the advertisement. 

"I interviewed Alamgir to verify the authenticity of the advertisement. It seems that he really needs a job," SP Sudip Kumar said.

Alamgir, a local of Bogura's Zahurulnagar, recently went viral on Facebook after he posted the advertisement on a wall in Bogura city.

Thirty-two-year-old Alamgir Kabir completed his graduation and post-graduation in political science from Bogura Government Azizul Haque College.
 

