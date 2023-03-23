Bogura judge asked a parent to publicly beg for forgiveness. Now she has been withdrawn.

Bogura Additional District and Sessions Judge Rubaiya Yasmin has been relieved of her judicial duties and transferred to the law ministry following an allegation of forcing a mother of a student at Bogura Government Girls High School to apologise by touching her feet.

Registrar General of the Supreme Court Golam Rabbani confirmed the matter to the media on Thursday.

He said, "She has been withdrawn and attached to the law ministry. A notification has been issued by the judicial branch of the High Court in this regard."

The notification signed by High Court Deputy Registrar (administration and justice) Mizanur Rahman said that the court agreed with the government's proposal to transfer her.

Sources said the daughter of Rubaiya Yasmin is a student of Bogura Government Girls High School. Although all students of the school are supposed to participate in sweeping the classrooms by rotation, the judge's daughter always refuses to do so. This led to a dispute between her and her classmates.

On 20 March, the judge's daughter wrote a Facebook post on the issue which angered some of her classmates.

The following day, Rubaiya Yasmin came to the school and summoned three students and their parents. She threatened to file a case against them under the Digital Security Act.

At one point, she forced the mother of a student to apologise by touching her feet.

When the issue became public, people on social media criticised the judge's actions angrily. The students of the school also took to the street demanding the judge to apologise for the incident.