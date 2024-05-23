Body of young woman washes ashore in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 10:54 am

Representational image
Representational image

The police have recovered the body of a young woman, aged approximately 18 to 20, that washed ashore at Kalatali Point of Cox's Bazar beach.

The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately.

The body was recovered from Memberghata area of the beach around 9pm yesterday (22 May) evening, confirmed Cox's Bazar Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Rakibuzzaman.

Citing locals, the OC said, a child first spotted the body floating in the tidal waters at Kalatali Point's Memberghata area last night. As he informed others, a resident, Nurul Alam, called 999 to report the matter to the police. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the scene and retrieved the body.

"There are no visible signs of injury on the deceased. There is a slight bruise on the right side of her forehead, but it appears to be an old one. The young woman had short hair and was wearing a salwar-kameez," OC Rakibuzzaman told The Business Standard.

It could not be known immediately if it was a murder or an accident, the OC said, noting that efforts are underway to uncover her identity and the mystery surrounding her death.

The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.

Body wash ashore / Cox's Bazar

