BNP’s mass-hunger strike Saturday to protest price hike

Bangladesh

UNB
30 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 07:37 pm

BNP will observe a five-hour mass-hunger strike on Saturday (2 April) in the capital to protest the growing price hike of key commodities and utility services.

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme at a press conference at its Nayapaltan central office on Wednesday.

He said the programme will be observed from 10am to 3pm in front of their party's Nayapaltan central office.

"We had a joint meeting of our party's Dhaka north, south units and all the associate bodies. We've decided to observe a mass hunger strike on 2 April in Dhaka city," Fakhrul said.

He said they have sought permission from the authorities concerned to hold the programme in front of their party office.

The BNP leader alleged that the common people have been going through serious ordeals over the last two months as the prices of most essential commodities, including rice, soybean oil, sugar, pulses and vegetables have gone beyond their buying capacity.

The prices of all essential food items have gone up several times while the gas companies have made new proposals to increase the gas tariffs," he said.

The BNP leader alleged that a fresh move was taken to increase the gas and power prices only to create a scope for the ruling party-backed businessmen and some individuals to make a quick buck.

