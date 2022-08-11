BNP stages demo in Dhaka protesting fuel price hike

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
11 August, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 02:12 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP is carrying out a demonstration in Dhaka against the latest "unjustified" hike in fuel prices, transport fares and the soaring prices of all essential commodities.

A rally began in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office on Thursday noon.

Hundreds of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies have gathered in Nayapaltan to join the rally blocking traffic movement on the adjacent roads and intersections.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP senior leaders, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee members, are present at the rally.

The protest rally also meant for registering the party's protest against the ongoing load shedding and the killing of two leaders of its associate bodies by police in Bhola, Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had said earlier this week.

In an abrupt move, the government increased the prices of diesel, octane and petrol by 42.5 per cent, 51.7% and 51% respectively on 5 August.

Currently, diesel is being sold at Tk 114 per litre, octane at Tk 135 per litre and petrol at Tk 130 per litre.

Comments

