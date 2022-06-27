BNP leader held for derogatory comments on Padma Bridge

Police on Monday detained a BNP leader for his derogatory comments on Padma Bridge.

The detainee was identified as Abul Kalam Azad (42), the general secretary of BNP's Charhazari union.

He was arrested at 9 pm Monday, confirmed District Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam.

The day before the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, a news portal published a news item titled 'Standing and taking pictures on the Padma Bridge is not allowed."

After sharing the news on Facebook, BNP leader Abul Kalam Azad wrote,"I will urinate and take a picture".

Later the matter came to the notice of the administration.

"A case will be filed against him," the officer added.