BNP leader held for derogatory comments on Padma Bridge

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 10:03 pm

Police on Monday detained a BNP leader for his derogatory comments on Padma Bridge.

The detainee was identified as  Abul Kalam Azad (42), the general secretary of BNP's Charhazari union.

He was arrested at 9 pm Monday, confirmed District Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam.

The day before the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, a news portal published a news item titled 'Standing and taking pictures  on the Padma Bridge is not allowed."

 After sharing the news on Facebook, BNP leader Abul Kalam Azad wrote,"I will urinate and take a picture". 

Later the matter came to the notice of the administration.

"A case will be filed against him," the officer added.

