'Bir Nibash': PM gives away keys to 5000 houses for disadvantaged freedom fighters

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has handed over the keys of 'Bir Nibash' to valiant freedom fighters, who are financially marginalised.

The prime minister handed over keys to 5000 houses at a programme – held in Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium – organised by the Liberation War Affairs Ministry with the Minister AKM Mozammel Huq in the chair.

The premier joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The houses are being given away to freedom fighters as gifts from the prime minister on the occasion of 'Mujib Borsho' and 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.

The project, "House construction for insolvent freedom fighters" – approved by the ECNEC on 21 March last year – is being implemented at the cost of T 4,122 crore which will come from government funds.

The main objective of the project is to construct 30,000 'Bir Nibash' (houses) for insolvent freedom fighters, Birangana (women freedom fighters), widows and children of martyred and late freedom fighters.

Named 'Bir Nibash' (Home for Heroes), the 635sqft houses have two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a dining room, and a kitchen.

This project is an initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to uplift the socio-economic status of financially marginalised freedom fighters, as well as widows and children of late freedom fighters.

The cost of building each house is Tk14,10,382, as per the official source.

Deputy Commissioners of Narail, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Gazipur and Kishoreganj, on behalf of the prime minister handed over the keys in their respective areas.