BIHA elects Shakawath Hossain as co-chair of its standing committee

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 01:30 pm

Md Shakawath Hossain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Hotel &amp; Resorts PLC. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA) has selected Md Shakawath Hossain, chief executive officer (CEO) of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, as a co-chairman of its standing committee for planning and development to advance the hotel industry in Bangladesh.

Shakawath Hossain is the first Bangladeshi to be assigned to this role considering his outstanding contribution and leadership role in the hospitality industry, reads a press release.

He is the youngest professional in the hospitality industry to be assigned such a role of managing three leading hotel brands in Bangladesh as the CEO of a leading hospitality service provider company in the country - Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC. 

Established in 1980, BIHA is an apex organisation in the Bangladeshi Hospitality industry. The extension of the membership from the major hotel groups, boutique, heritage, and large, medium-sized and smaller hotels, represents the entire spectrum of the organisation.

Shakawath is a veteran contributor and leader in the Hospitality and Tourism Industry in Bangladesh with over 20 years of experience working in multiple leadership roles for Marriott International and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. He was appointed the youngest Resident Manager by Marriott International for The Westin Dhaka and simultaneously acted as General Manager. He led the team to generate the highest revenue and won multiple international and local awards for the hotel from 2017 to 2019.

He has received many accolades throughout his career for exceptional achievements. He received the Asian Curry Award-2021 for his impactful contribution, influence, and leadership in the industry. He also received the Bright Alumni recognition from the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management of Dhaka University. 

In addition, Shakawath holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) degree and completed his Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Tourism and Hospitality Management from the University of Dhaka.

