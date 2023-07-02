1 killed, 12 injured as bus with devotees from India's Bihar overturns in Hazaribag

South Asia

PTI/Hindustan Times
02 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 09:26 pm

1 killed, 12 injured as bus with devotees from India's Bihar overturns in Hazaribag

The bus was on the way to the Chhinnamasta temple in Rajrappa in Ramgarh district from Jehanabad in Bihar with devotees when the accident happened

1 killed, 12 injured as bus with devotees from India&#039;s Bihar overturns in Hazaribag

One person was killed and 12 others were injured after a bus overturned and fell in a roadside ditch in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district of India on Sunday, police said.

The bus was on the way to the Chhinnamasta temple in Rajrappa in Ramgarh district from Jehanabad in Bihar with devotees when the accident happened on National Highway 2 near Pipra village in Chouparan police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said the driver of the bus lost control, following which it overturned and fell in a roadside ditch.

One person was killed and 12 others were injured, he said.

The deceased person was identified as Sikandar Kumar Yadav, he added.

Among those injured, the conditions of two persons were critical and they were sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment, Chothe said.

The others were undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre in Chouparan.

The body of the deceased was sent to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag for post-mortem examination, police said.

