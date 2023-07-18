Business and Disability Network creates hospitality opportunities for disabled

Corporates

Press Release
18 July, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:00 pm

Related News

Business and Disability Network creates hospitality opportunities for disabled

Press Release
18 July, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) joined hands with Sightsavers and three local organisations of people with disabilities to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Their collaborative initiative aimed to break down barriers and create inclusive opportunities within the hospitality sector, reads a press statement.

The spotlight fell on renowned hospitality brand, Le Méridien, as they conducted spot interviews under the Futuremakers project by Standard Chartered initiative at the Bangladesh Employers' Federation Gulshan Office.

The primary objective of the spot interview was to provide individuals with disabilities a platform to showcase their talents and skills, paving the way for their integration into the hospitality industry.

A total of 22 candidates, each with unique disabilities ranging from hearing and speech impairments to physical disabilities, participated in the interview.

To ensure a fair and unbiased evaluation process, three interview boards were established. Each board comprised two representatives from Le Méridien and one representative from Sightsavers. This collaborative effort aimed to assess candidates for various positions available within the organisation, including Stewarding, Public Area Attendant, and GSA - AYS.

Le Méridien, known for its exceptional hospitality, participated in the event with an esteemed team of representatives. Constantinos S Gavriel, general manager; Zubair Chowdhury, director of Sales and Marketing; Emamul Haque, assistant director of HR; Nowshin Rahman Khondoker, assistant marketing manager; Sheikh Ahmedul Haque, medical officer of HR; and Rema Paul, assistant HR; represented the brand.

Throughout the event, representatives from BBDN and Sightsavers Bangladesh were present to oversee the proceedings and provide support. Aziza Ahmed, head of Operations, and Golam Kibria, senior programme manager, represented BBDN, while Talha Rahman, Masud Rana, and Safayeter Rahman, district coordinators from Sightsavers Bangladesh, lent their expertise to the endeavour.

The spot interview event marked a significant milestone in promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities within the hospitality sector. By partnering with organizations like Le Méridien, BBDN and Sightsavers aim to foster a supportive environment where talents are recognized and valued, irrespective of disabilities. 

hospitality sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June