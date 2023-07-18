Business and Disability Network creates hospitality opportunities for disabled

Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) joined hands with Sightsavers and three local organisations of people with disabilities to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Their collaborative initiative aimed to break down barriers and create inclusive opportunities within the hospitality sector, reads a press statement.

The spotlight fell on renowned hospitality brand, Le Méridien, as they conducted spot interviews under the Futuremakers project by Standard Chartered initiative at the Bangladesh Employers' Federation Gulshan Office.

The primary objective of the spot interview was to provide individuals with disabilities a platform to showcase their talents and skills, paving the way for their integration into the hospitality industry.

A total of 22 candidates, each with unique disabilities ranging from hearing and speech impairments to physical disabilities, participated in the interview.

To ensure a fair and unbiased evaluation process, three interview boards were established. Each board comprised two representatives from Le Méridien and one representative from Sightsavers. This collaborative effort aimed to assess candidates for various positions available within the organisation, including Stewarding, Public Area Attendant, and GSA - AYS.

Le Méridien, known for its exceptional hospitality, participated in the event with an esteemed team of representatives. Constantinos S Gavriel, general manager; Zubair Chowdhury, director of Sales and Marketing; Emamul Haque, assistant director of HR; Nowshin Rahman Khondoker, assistant marketing manager; Sheikh Ahmedul Haque, medical officer of HR; and Rema Paul, assistant HR; represented the brand.

Throughout the event, representatives from BBDN and Sightsavers Bangladesh were present to oversee the proceedings and provide support. Aziza Ahmed, head of Operations, and Golam Kibria, senior programme manager, represented BBDN, while Talha Rahman, Masud Rana, and Safayeter Rahman, district coordinators from Sightsavers Bangladesh, lent their expertise to the endeavour.

The spot interview event marked a significant milestone in promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities within the hospitality sector. By partnering with organizations like Le Méridien, BBDN and Sightsavers aim to foster a supportive environment where talents are recognized and valued, irrespective of disabilities.