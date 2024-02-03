Shakawath Hossain honored as 'The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh'

Shakawath Hossain, is a renowned professional in the hospitality & tourism industry in Bangladesh, was bestowed with the prestigious honor of "The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh" at the recent 12th Edition of the HI-AIM (Hospitality Industry – Architecture, Interiors, and Management) Conference held at the Aloft Hotel Kathmandu, Nepal, on February 1, 2024 in association with Marriott International, reads a press release.

The event, which brings together leading professionals and experts from the hospitality sector across the South Asian region, recognized Mr. Shakawath Hossain for his proven outstanding and unparalleled contributions to the development and enhancement of Bangladesh's hospitality landscape, making him the First Bangladeshi Hotelier to be honored with such prestigious award. During this event five other luminariesincluding Mr. Rajeev Menon - President, Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC) of Marriott International, Inc., Mr. Anoop Bali - Director & CFO, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, Mr. Umar Khurshid Tramboo - MD, The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Mr. Rajiv Kaul - Former President, The LeelaPalaces, Hotels & Resorts Limited and Mr. Suresh Kumar - Former MD of Fortune Park hotels Limited. (Owned by ITC, India) were also honored.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Mr. Shakawath Hossain has been a driving force in shaping the hospitality industry in Bangladesh. He is the only Bangladeshi Hotelier who is an industry practitioner, academician, and researcher who is pursuing a PhD in Tourism & Hospitality Management at the University of Dhaka and has been recognized with multiple National & International awards. He is also the only Hotelier in Bangladesh who has started his career at scratch level, worked in different leadership capacities with Starwood International & Marriott International and now as a CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC., he looks after 3 operational and 4 upcoming international chain hotels.

The award ceremony, organized by HI-AIM, celebrated excellence in various categories, with a particular focus on recognizing individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, innovation, and commitment to the growth of the hospitality industry. He is also an advocate for social impact and collaborates with NGOs and the government to establish training programs for underprivileged and handicapped youth, providing them with opportunities to thrive in this industry.

The "Best Hotelier of Bangladesh" award is a reflection of Mr. Shakawath Hossain's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of hospitality. His leadership continues to inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence, setting a benchmark for the future of hospitality industry in Bangladesh.Mr. Shakawath is also continuously dedicated towards adding value in the industry through sustainable business practices, mentoring junior executives onto management positions, providing leadership strategy to the ownerships and management companies on socio economic overview for hospitality industry.

About HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY – ARCHITECTURE, INTERIORS and MANAGEMENT

"HI-AIM" – which implies HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY – ARCHITECTURE, INTERIORS and MANAGEMENT (with particular reference to project management). This Industry Platform was created to apply and incorporate efficient and responsible Materials & Technology and bring together a think tank for the promotion of Responsible and Environmentally friendly practices in design and construction in the Tourism & Hospitality Industry. Decision-makers of the Tourism and Hospitality industry who are directly involved in development like Architects, Interior Designers, MEP Consultants, Structural Engineering, Facility Planning, Project Management, Landscape, Lighting and acoustics, Life Safety, Security Systems, Building Material Industry Professionals and planners of international repute from all over the world attend this Conference.

Hi-AiM is supported by most of the International and domestic Hotel Organisations like Accor, Aveda, Fortune, Golden Tulip, Hilton, Hyatt, Interstate, IHG, ITC, Le Meridien, Lords, Marriott, Radisson, The Grand, Taj, The Park & Wyndham.