Under-construction bridge collapses in India's Bihar

BSS
05 June, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 02:08 pm

Under-construction bridge collapses in India&#039;s Bihar

An under-construction bridge between Aguvanighat and Sultanganj in Bhagalpur of the Indian state of Bihar collapsed today, reports said.

The visuals were caught on camera and showed two parts of the bridge collapsing one after another. So far, no casualties have been reported.

The Aguwani Sultanganj Ganga bridge was being constructed in Bihar's Khagaria with a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, the reports said.

The segment on three pillars also collapsed and fell into the rival. The area lies under Parvatta police station area in Khagaria district of Bihar. The local administration officials have reached the spot.

According to the reports, the officials are analysing the extent of damage caused to the bridge collapse.

"It is a major negligence. A high-level probe will be carried out and guilty will be punished", Sultanganj MLA Lalit Kumar Mandal told media.

