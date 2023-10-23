Bhairab train collision: Rescue train on way as 3 other trains stuck at different stations

Bhairab train collision: Rescue train on way as 3 other trains stuck at different stations

A rescue train has left for the scene to salvage the trains that were involved in an accident in Bhairab of Kishoreganj. 

The rescue train crossed the Brahmanbaria railway station on Monday (23 October) around 5:45pm. 

Earlier, at least 17 people were killed and over 100 others injured after two trains collided in Bhairab of Kishoreganj on Monday afternoon.

Since the accident, rail communication between Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet remained suspended.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Express train from Chattogram, Dhaka-bound Jayantika Express from Sylhet and Dhaka-bound Karnaphuli Express train from Chattogram are stuck at different stations in Brahmanbaria due to the accident, bringing immense sufferings to the passengers.

