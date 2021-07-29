BGMEA requests US, EU, and M&S for Covid assistance

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 03:37 pm

BGMEA requests US, EU, and M&S for Covid assistance

In separate letters signed by the BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, the association sought aid and vaccination for the RMG workers.

BGMEA logo
BGMEA logo

In the notion of developing a collective responsibility to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought assistance from the US Ambassador Earl R Miller, the European Union, and the Marks and Spencer (M&S).

In separate letters signed by the BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, the association sought aid and vaccination for the RMG workers.

In the letter to the US Ambassador, the BGMEA requested rapid antigen test kits and ensuring vaccination of RMG workers on a fast track basis.

The letter of assistance to the European Union asked for assisting BGMEA in providing Covid-19 vaccines for the front line workers in the apparel sector.

A similar letter was sent to M&S to assist in procuring rapid antigen test kits, and most importantly, to provide a hand in the BGMEA Covid-19 assistance fund.

To ensure adequate safety of the workers in the apparel sector, proactive participation of all stakeholders involved is of utmost necessity at the moment, for its survival and future sustainability, said the BGMEA president in the letters.

