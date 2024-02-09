BGB files cases against 23 armed intruders from Myanmar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 09:33 pm

In response to a question, Mahafuzul said the armed people, who surrendered to the BGB personnel, are displaced citizens of Myanmar.

File Photo: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) inspecting the belongings of some of the individuals who fled Myanmar and entered Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File Photo: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) inspecting the belongings of some of the individuals who fled Myanmar and entered Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Border Guard Bangladesh on Friday handed over the 23 armed Myanmar nationals, who entered Bangladesh fleeing the ongoing conflicts in their country, to the police. 

The border guards also filed a case with Ukhia police station under the Arms Act, Md Mahafuzul Islam, superintendent of police in Cox's Bazar, confirmed. 

Besides, some 12 to 15 different types of weapons were also been handed over to the police on behalf of the BGB, he added. 

No statements from the BGB have so far been received on the matter.

Some armed Rohingyas infiltrated through the border on Tuesday morning and night, who were later handed over to the law enforcers, according to local people.  

They also suspect that some 50-60 armed Rohingya terrorists of Nabi Hussain group have entered the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar. 

Earlier, Gafur Uddin Chowdhury, chairman of Palongkhali Union, said many people fled through Rahmatbil, Anjumanpara border on Tuesday. Most of them have taken refuge in BGB custody by depositing their weapons. 

Apart from this, more than 30 armed Rohingyas have been arrested and handed over to the police. 

Khandkar Fazle Rabbi, a superintendent of Police and the deputy commander of 8 APBN engaged in the security of Balukhali Rohingya camp, said that he does not know about the Rohingya entering the camp. 

The security official said they have stepped up vigilance to detect whether any terrorists or Rohingyas entering Bangladesh from Myanmar. 

Myanmar Border Guard Police / Myanmar crisis

