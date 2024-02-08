Safe and speedy return of BGP members to Myanmar is priority now: MoFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said now the priority is to ensure safe and speedy return of Myanmar border guards to their country but it is not the priority whether they will be sent back by air or sea.

"Bangladesh made this proposal considering that repatriation by air could be done quickly. Myanmar airlifted troops from India recently. So this proposal is given from the side of Bangladesh. Bangladesh wants to repatriate all these people as soon as possible. There is no opportunity to waste time here," MoFA Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters at a weekly briefing.

It is hoped that they will be sent back to Myanmar as soon as possible, be it by air or by sea, she said, adding that their safe return is extremely important.

Responding to a question, Seheli said there is no question of any international or political reasons for sheltering Myanmar's BGP members.

Myanmar's BGP members have also recently taken refuge in India and returned to their homeland from India, she said.

"They have taken temporary shelter in Bangladesh as the members of a regular force fall in trouble and since day one the Myanmar government has expressed its desire to take them back to Myanmar. It may be noted that they have surrendered their arms to the BGB while entering Bangladesh, " Seheli said.

"We are in regular contact with the Myanmar Embassy in Dhaka and with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar. The Myanmar government has already expressed interest in taking back its army and BGP members. Now discussions are underway for their safe repatriation as soon as possible," she said.

Seheli said Myanmar's ongoing conflict is its internal matter. However, she said, Bangladesh remains vigilant to ensure that the people, property or sovereignty of Bangladesh are not threatened in any way.

The spokesperson said bilateral, trilateral, regional and multilateral efforts are also underway to initiate voluntary and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas at a convenient time.

Bangladesh as a neighboring country wants to see peace, prosperity and stability in Myanmar, she said.

Rohingya repatriation needs to be an inevitable part of any regional and global initiative to overcome the Myanmar crisis, she added.

A journalist wanted to know about 11,404 Chinese citizens living illegally in Bangladesh.

In reply, the spokesperson said the issue of identifying foreign nationals staying illegally in Bangladesh is under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs can provide specific information in this regard.

A meeting was held in BIDA on Tuesday with the Principal Secretary in the chair.

The Foreign Secretary also participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, a decision was taken to take immediate action according to the existing laws of Bangladesh regarding visa expiry of citizens of not only Chinese but also other countries, said the spokesperson.