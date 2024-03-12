177 Myanmar border guards temporarily sheltered, 2 civilians pushed back

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 10:26 pm

Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Bandarban. File photo: TBS
Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Bandarban. File photo: TBS

The 177 members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) who crossed the border into Bangladesh on Monday have been temporarily housed in the Naikhongchhari BGB Primary School in Bandarban.

However, the two civilian interpreters who accompanied them were pushed back.

A total of 179 people crossed the Ashartali border in Naikhongchhari Sadar union of Bandarban on Monday and took refuge in Bangladesh.

Disarmed upon arrival, they were taken to the Naikhongchhari Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) camp. However, one BGP member had a gunshot wound, while another with injuries. Both are receiving medical care under BGB supervision.

Confirming the information, BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam said that efforts are underway to identify the BGP members.

Reportedly, clashes between Myanmar's military junta and the Arakan Army in Rakhine State are the reason cited for the BGP's escape.

Meanwhile, Saber Hossain, a local UP member, was also injured by alleged gunfire from across the border and is receiving treatment at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. Saber underwent surgery to remove the bullet lodged in his left knee.

His relative Zainal Abedin Joy said Saber was near the border, making a phone call when the stray bullet struck him. He was promptly rescued and rushed to the upazila health centre.

Naikhongchhari Sadar Union Chairman Nurul Absar reported a calmer situation in the border area with the BGP personnel being accommodated in a BGB school.

Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Mujahid Uddin affirmed that further decisions regarding the BGP members will be made following an inter-ministerial meeting once their identities are verified.

This incident follows a similar one on 4 February where over 300 BGP members sought refuge in Bangladesh due to the ongoing conflict. They were later repatriated to Myanmar.

