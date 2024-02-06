4 Myanmar border guard men admitted to CMCH with bullet wounds

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 09:22 am

At least 113 personnel from Myanmar&#039;s Border Guard Police (BGP) fled to Bangladesh and took refuge in a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) outpost in Tumbru, Bandarban after being attacked by rebels. Photo: Collected
Four injured members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP), who crossed the border into Bangladesh to take refuge amid the ongoing clash in Myanmar, were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) yesterday (5 February) night.

"Four Myanmar BGP men with bullet injuries were taken to the CMCH at around 10:30pm and admitted to the casualty ward of the hospital," Sub-Inspector (SI) Nur Alam Ashek, in charge of the CMCH police outpost, said.

"They are in critical condition," he added, quoting the physicians of the hospital. 

The injured were identified as La Kin Mong, 30, Keu Thin Sing, 29, Kin Mong Jue, 30 and Uo Pao, 48.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), said 113 BGP members had entered Bangladesh so far amid the ongoing clashes inside Myanmar. They entered through the Tumbru border of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila with arms and ammunition.

"Four of the injured [Myanmar border guard members] were discovered in critical condition, prompting their transfer to CMCH on the recommendation of Cox's Bazar local hospital," Shariful Islam said.

"This decision was made to provide them with more advanced treatment, particularly due to excessive blood loss and out of humanitarian concern," he added. 

"To ensure the safety of the injured Myanmar BGP personnel during their treatment, they will be under the guard of the BGB," Shariful Islam said.

As of yesterday (5 February), nine members of the Myanmar Border Guard Force (BGP) were receiving treatment at Cox's Bazar Sadar hospital under the supervision of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Two of them were admitted to the hospital with injuries on Sunday (4 February) night, while seven were brought in yesterday morning.

Myanmar clash / Bangladesh-Myanmar border / Tumbru border / Myanmar Border Guard Police / Bangladesh

