Bengal Tiger found dead in the Sundarbans

A female Bengal Tiger has been found dead near a canal in the Sundarbans mangrove forest in Satkhira.

Officials of the Forest Department first saw the body near the Chunkuri Rajakhali canal in the West Sundarbans on Sunday evening.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Burigowalini Forest Station Officer (Satkhira Range) Sultan Ahmed, said, "A forest department team is on its way to the spot to conduct forensic tests to determine the cause of the death."

Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation, the forest officer added.

Meanwhile, MA Hasan, assistant forest conservator of Satkhira Range, said, "I have been notified about the matter. I think the tiger died due to old age.

"However, the exact cause of her death could be confirmed after receiving the autopsy report."