Benapole Port: Bangladeshis can return from India without NOC

Bangladeshis will be allowed to return from India without securing any No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Embassy in Kolkata as the rate of Coronavirus infection displayed a downtrend for past few days.

Earlier, many returnees got stranded in India as Bangladesh Embassy that provides the NOC, remained closed on Saturdays and Sundays weekly.

With the latest progress, from now on returnees from India will be able to return only with Covid-19 negative certificates avoiding the NOC, according to the sources of Benapole Immigration office.

On Sunday and Monday this week, 506 Bangladeshis returned from India while another 853 went to India through the Benapole port, said Ahsan Habib, officer-in-charge of Benapole Immigration.

Currently, people with medical, business and student visas can visit India while the tourist visa still remained suspended.

Medical Officer Jahidul Islam, of health department of Benapole Immigration, said all returnees from India have been directed to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.