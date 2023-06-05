BD Clean celebrates anniversary planting 3,00,000 trees in two hours

The members of the voluntary organisation BD Clean celebrated the founding anniversary on Saturday by planting 3,00,000 trees across the country.

On the occasion, from 3pm to 5pm, BD Clean members participated in this tree planting programme for two hours, reads a press release.

With the slogan "Don't celebrate the birthday or anniversary by cutting a cake, but do something that is good for the nation", the members of the organisation planted various species of trees including jackfruit, yam, olive, litchi, neem, arjun, bakul and jarul in their courtyards.

On 3 June 2016, the voluntary organisation BD Clean started its journey with the 'Dream of Clean Bangladesh'.

The organisation is working towards building a germless and green Bangladesh by avoiding the mentality of littering everywhere.