Dhaka North mayor calls for increasing VAT on tobacco products

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said VAT on tobacco products should be increased to discourage smoking.

At the inaugural function of an awareness exhibition on the evils of discarded cigarette filters, Atiqul said, "The innovative exhibition organised by the BD Clean members with five crore cigarette filters and 30 lakh discarded plastic bottles collected from roads across the country to create public awareness on environmental pollution on the occasion of 50 years of independence is truly commendable."

BD Clean, a youth-based platform, organised the exhibition titled "Save Earth, Save Bangladesh: Season 2" at the T&T Boys' High School ground in Banani area of ​​the capital on Friday, with the slogan – "We Need to be Aware of the Pollution of Plastic Materials and Cigarette filters. Let's build a Livable Bangladesh Together, with Utmost Care."

The Dhaka North mayor said, "Throwing away plastic products haphazardly after using them causes environmental pollution as well as waterlogging. So, recycling of plastic products must be ensured."

Atiqul Islam praised the overall work of BD Clean in creating a healthy environment through cleanliness campaigns across the country and announced to award them Tk10 lakh.

He said the Dhaka North City Corporation has already signed an agreement with China Machinery Engineering Corporation of China to generate electricity from waste for the first time in the country's history. Around 3,000 tonnes of solid waste will be used daily in the 42.5 MW power generation project in ​​the capital's Aminbazar area.

Among others, Dhaka North City Corporation Chief Executive officer Md Selim Reza, its senior officials, local councillors and BD Clean Founder Farid Uddin were present at the event.