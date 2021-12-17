Dhaka North mayor calls for increasing VAT on tobacco products

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 09:50 pm

Related News

Dhaka North mayor calls for increasing VAT on tobacco products

The Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated an awareness exhibition on the evils of discarded cigarette filters in the capital on Friday

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Dhaka North mayor calls for increasing VAT on tobacco products

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said VAT on tobacco products should be increased to discourage smoking. 

At the inaugural function of an awareness exhibition on the evils of discarded cigarette filters, Atiqul said, "The innovative exhibition organised by the BD Clean members with five crore cigarette filters and 30 lakh discarded plastic bottles collected from roads across the country to create public awareness on environmental pollution on the occasion of 50 years of independence is truly commendable." 

BD Clean, a youth-based platform, organised the exhibition titled "Save Earth, Save Bangladesh: Season 2" at the T&T Boys' High School ground in Banani area of ​​the capital on Friday, with the slogan – "We Need to be Aware of the Pollution of Plastic Materials and Cigarette filters. Let's build a Livable Bangladesh Together, with Utmost Care."

The Dhaka North mayor said, "Throwing away plastic products haphazardly after using them causes environmental pollution as well as waterlogging. So, recycling of plastic products must be ensured."

Atiqul Islam praised the overall work of BD Clean in creating a healthy environment through cleanliness campaigns across the country and announced to award them Tk10 lakh.

He said the Dhaka North City Corporation has already signed an agreement with China Machinery Engineering Corporation of China to generate electricity from waste for the first time in the country's history. Around 3,000 tonnes of solid waste will be used daily in the 42.5 MW power generation project in ​​the capital's Aminbazar area. 

Among others, Dhaka North City Corporation Chief Executive officer Md Selim Reza, its senior officials, local councillors and BD Clean Founder Farid Uddin were present at the event. 

Top News

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam / vat / Tobacco / Smoking / BD Clean

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dwarkanath Tagore

A 'prince', East India Company and the history of Bengal’s first bank fraud

8h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Male Breast Cancer: The social stigma of men having a ‘womanly’ disease

10h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Best five places to order food from after midnight

11h | Food
Illustration: TBS

I cooked for the freedom fighters, it was an honour to assist them

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

5h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

7h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

7h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 