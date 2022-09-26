BCL suspends Eden College committee

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 08:57 am

Related News

BCL suspends Eden College committee

At the same time, 16 people have been permanently expelled from the organisation

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 08:57 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has suspended its committee of Eden College due to the clashes between two factions of the organisation.  At the same time, 16 people have been permanently expelled from the organisation.

The announcement was made through in a press release signed by BCL President Al Nahian Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee on Sunday (25 September)

"According to a decision of the Bangladesh Chhatra League Central Executive Council, it is being informed that the organisational activities of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, Eden Mahila College branch have been suspended until further orders," the press release asaid. 

Among those permanently expelled are 10 vice-presidents of the current committee, one joint general secretary, one organisational secretary and four workers. According to the BCL press release, they have been expelled for engaging in activities against the organisation's discipline.

It also said that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in the unrest. 

At least 10 people including BCL Eden College unit president were injured after its two factions locked into a clash on the campus on Sunday  while the unit's President Tamanna Jasmin Riva and General Secretary Rajia Sultana were addressing a press conference at the college auditorium.

10 injured in BCL infighting at Eden College

Vice-President Sushmita Baroi, belonging to another group, was also injured in the clash. 

In the early hours of Sunday, leaders and activists of a faction staged a protest in demand of the expulsion of the party's President Tamanna Jasmin and General Secretary Razia Sultana for harassing and beating another leader named Jannatul Ferdous.

On 22 September, Chhatra League's Vice President Jannatul Ferdous gave an interview to the media about Eden College Branch Chhatra League president and general secretary being involved in various illegal activities. 

Following this, some supporters of Tamanna and Razia along with college branch leader Nuzhat Faria alias Roksana, Ayesha Islam alias Meem and Kamrun Nahar alias Jyoti threatened to throw her out of the college dormitory around 11pm on Saturday (24 September).

At this time they harassed and beat Jannatul. Later she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On the same night leaders and activists of Chhatra League brought out a procession demanding expulsion of Tamanna and Razia following the attack on Tamanna.

At one point, the followers of the president and general secretary also marched in the college campus taking a stand for them.

Top News

Eden College / Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

12m | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

22m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

1h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

20h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

13h | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

16h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

17h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh