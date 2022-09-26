BCL suspends Eden College committee

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has suspended its committee of Eden College due to the clashes between two factions of the organisation. At the same time, 16 people have been permanently expelled from the organisation.

The announcement was made through in a press release signed by BCL President Al Nahian Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee on Sunday (25 September)

"According to a decision of the Bangladesh Chhatra League Central Executive Council, it is being informed that the organisational activities of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, Eden Mahila College branch have been suspended until further orders," the press release asaid.

Among those permanently expelled are 10 vice-presidents of the current committee, one joint general secretary, one organisational secretary and four workers. According to the BCL press release, they have been expelled for engaging in activities against the organisation's discipline.

It also said that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in the unrest.

At least 10 people including BCL Eden College unit president were injured after its two factions locked into a clash on the campus on Sunday while the unit's President Tamanna Jasmin Riva and General Secretary Rajia Sultana were addressing a press conference at the college auditorium.

Vice-President Sushmita Baroi, belonging to another group, was also injured in the clash.

In the early hours of Sunday, leaders and activists of a faction staged a protest in demand of the expulsion of the party's President Tamanna Jasmin and General Secretary Razia Sultana for harassing and beating another leader named Jannatul Ferdous.

On 22 September, Chhatra League's Vice President Jannatul Ferdous gave an interview to the media about Eden College Branch Chhatra League president and general secretary being involved in various illegal activities.

Following this, some supporters of Tamanna and Razia along with college branch leader Nuzhat Faria alias Roksana, Ayesha Islam alias Meem and Kamrun Nahar alias Jyoti threatened to throw her out of the college dormitory around 11pm on Saturday (24 September).

At this time they harassed and beat Jannatul. Later she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On the same night leaders and activists of Chhatra League brought out a procession demanding expulsion of Tamanna and Razia following the attack on Tamanna.

At one point, the followers of the president and general secretary also marched in the college campus taking a stand for them.