10 injured in BCL infighting at Eden College

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 09:21 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

At least 10 people including the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Eden College unit president were injured after its two factions locked into a clash on the campus.

The incident took place around 5pm Sunday (25 September)  while the unit's President Tamanna Jasmin Riva and General Secretary Rajia Sultana were addressing a press conference at the college auditorium.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, MM Morshed, officer-in-charge of Lalbag Police Station, said a police team is working on the spot and the situation has been brought under control. 

Vice-President Sushmita Baroi, belonging to another group, was also injured in the clash. They are being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

In the early hours of Sunday (25 September), leaders and activists of a faction staged a protest in demand of the expulsion of the party's President Tamanna Jasmin and General Secretary Razia Sultana for harassing and beating another leader named Jannatul Ferdous.

On 22 September, Chhatra League's Vice President Jannatul Ferdous gave an interview to the media about Eden College Branch Chhatra League president and general secretary's seat trade, extortion and other misdeeds.

Tamanna and Razia were enraged after seeing that interview.

Following this, some supporters of Tamanna and Razia along with college branch leader Nuzhat Faria alias Roksana, Ayesha Islam alias Meem and Kamrun Nahar alias Jyoti threatened to throw her out of the college dormitory around 11pm on Saturday (24 September).

At this time they harassed and beat Jannatul. Later she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On the same night leaders and activists of Chhatra League brought out a procession demanding expulsion of Tamanna and Razia following the attack on Tamanna.

At one point, the followers of the president and general secretary also marched in the college campus taking a stand for them.

