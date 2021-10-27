Basis seeks 20% cash incentives for IT exports

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (Basis) has recently asked the government to provide a 20% cash incentive for the export of information and technology (IT) services.

"The government is giving a 10% cash incentive to encourage exports in the IT sector but we urge they make it 20% ," Basis president Syed Almas Kabir said on Wednesday during a press conference called to highlight the upcoming Basis Outsourcing Award 2021.

Kabir said the government has set a target to boost export earnings in the IT sector to $5 billion by 2025 and to facilitate this, Basis is working closely with the government to find new markets.

To expand the market, public–private initiatives need to be increased to make way for new innovations. Particular emphasis should also be put on capacity building, he added.

Highlighting various capacity building initiatives undertaken by Basis, Kabir said under the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP), Basis has provided training to around 25,000 people.

"We have also opened a training institute in Chattogram. But I think if universities included IT related topics in their syllabus, that would be helpful as well," he added.

Kabir said the technological services that Bangladesh is successfully using at the moment to implement a Digital Bangladesh can be exported to other countries but the government must cooperate in the matter.

Basis to organise Outsourcing Award in November

This year's Basis Outsourcing Award 2021 is the organisation's seventh such occasion.

Rashad Kabir, director of Basis and convener of Basis Outsourcing Award 2021, said free registration will begin from Thursday and will continue till 11 November. After screening, around 100 people will receive the award by the end of November.

Farhana A Rahman, senior vice president, Basis, said the award aims to recognise freelancers from across the country.

"We want to encourage those individuals [freelancers] to come forward as entrepreneurs," Rahman added.

Mushfiqur Rahman, vice president (Finance), Basis, and Md Zia Arefin, executive vice president, Bank Asia, also spoke at the press conference.

Bank Asia is the platinum sponsor of the Basis Outsourcing Award this year. ICT Business Promotional Council and MasterCard Bangladesh are also collaborating.

