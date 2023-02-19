BASIS Softexpo 2023 to kick off on Thursday

The four-day IT exhibition Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) Softexpo 2023 is set to begin from 23 February with the slogan 'Welcome to The Smartverse'.

The exhibition, organised by BASIS, a trade organisation in the information and communication technology sector, will showcase Bangladesh's capacity, potential and innovation in the information technology sector to the world.

The biggest exhibitions of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector will be held till 26 February at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal, BASIS president Russell T Ahmed told a press conference yesterday at Sheraton, Banani.

"This year's BASIS Softexpo is the country's largest ever IT exhibition. Our main objective of this event is to highlight the capabilities of local IT institutions," said Russell T Ahmed.

"As always, foreign investors will be encouraged to invest more in the country's IT sector," he added.

BASIS Softexpo 2023 convener Abu Daud Khan said, "More than eight hundred officials from various corporate organisations are expected to participate in the exhibition."

Abu Daud Khan said many events including ambassador night with the participation of ambassadors and diplomats of different countries, ministerial conference with the participation of ministers, IT Job Fair and Career camp to find skilled manpower and jobs in IT, B2B matchmaking session, freelancing conference, startup conference, developers conference and women in IT will be held at the exhibition.

He added that at least 20 seminars and technology sessions will be held where government and private sector leaders will be present as negotiators.

This year's Basis SoftExpo will start from 10 am to 8 pm every day. Interested parties can participate in the exhibition by registering for free from the BASIS Softexpo official website (https://softexpo.com.bd/).