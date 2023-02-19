BASIS Softexpo 2023 to kick off on Thursday

ICT

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:08 pm

Related News

BASIS Softexpo 2023 to kick off on Thursday

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:08 pm
BASIS Softexpo 2023 to kick off on Thursday

The four-day IT exhibition Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) Softexpo 2023 is set to begin from 23 February with the slogan 'Welcome to The Smartverse'.

The exhibition, organised by BASIS, a trade organisation in the information and communication technology sector, will showcase Bangladesh's capacity, potential and innovation in the information technology sector to the world.

The biggest exhibitions of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector will be held till 26 February at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal, BASIS president Russell T Ahmed told a press conference yesterday at Sheraton, Banani.

"This year's BASIS Softexpo is the country's largest ever IT exhibition. Our main objective of this event is to highlight the capabilities of local IT institutions," said Russell T Ahmed.

"As always, foreign investors will be encouraged to invest more in the country's IT sector," he added.

BASIS Softexpo 2023 convener Abu Daud Khan said, "More than eight hundred officials from various corporate organisations are expected to participate in the exhibition."

Abu Daud Khan said many events including ambassador night with the participation of ambassadors and diplomats of different countries, ministerial conference with the participation of ministers, IT Job Fair and Career camp to find skilled manpower and jobs in IT, B2B matchmaking session, freelancing conference, startup conference, developers conference and women in IT will be held at the exhibition.

He added that at least 20 seminars and technology sessions will be held where government and private sector leaders will be present as negotiators.

This year's Basis SoftExpo will start from 10 am to 8 pm every day. Interested parties can participate in the exhibition by registering for free from the BASIS Softexpo official website (https://softexpo.com.bd/).

Bangladesh / Top News

BASIS / Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

13h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

11h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

3h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

4h | TBS SPORTS
Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike