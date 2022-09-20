BASIS National ICT Awards registration opens

The Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) opened registrations for the fifth BASIS National ICT Awards on Tuesday.

The 108 awards are to recognise Bangladesh's innovative ICT service projects across 36 categories, and the winners will compete for the APICTA awards, dubbed the Technology Oscar in the Asia-Pacific region, BASIS officials said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The dedicated website (https://bnia.basis.org.bd) would keep registrations open till 2 October.

"This time, we will specially consider the projects relevant to our transformation to Smart Bangladesh from Digital Bangladesh" said BASIS President Russel T Ahmed.

"The competing projects, products and services reflect the capability of our ICT industry home and abroad," he added.

BASIS ICT Awards 2022 convener M Rashidul Hasan said this year the award programme would be much bigger and also more national winners would win in the regional competition.