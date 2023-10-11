Bangladesh's GDP much better than global average: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said according to a report from IMF the average GDP of Bangladesh will be more than the average GDP growth of the world.

"The world is reeling from recession and the growth is downward. According to a report by the IMF, the average growth of the country will be more than the average global GDP. Now I'm waiting to hear what will say BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir after the report," he said.

The minister told reporters replying to a query after addressing a meeting with leaders of Bangladesh Editors' Forum at his secretariat office.

The minister said according to the IMF global economic growth will come down to 3 percent in 2023 from 3.5 percent in 2022 and 2.9 percent in 2024.

So, Bangladesh's growth rate is much better than other countries, he said adding that the price hike of essentials is now a global phenomenon.

Dr Hasan said common people are suffering due to the price hike of essentials. But the government is trying to reduce their miseries by providing one crore families with rice and other items through TCB, he said adding for this there is no distress among people.

After the start of the Russia-Ukraine war many Western countries were gripped by a shortage of essentials, the minister said noting that people of the European countries were not allowed to buy more than one-litre oil, six eggs and other essentials. People were in queues to purchase essentials and many items were sold in the rationing system, he said.

But, he said, there was no such crisis in Bangladesh. The position of Bangladesh was third among the 20 countries which achieved positive GDP during the COVID-19 situation, he added.

Replying to a query over the arrest of BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Dr Hasan said anybody having an arrest warrant can be arrested. Awami Leaders were also arrested if there is a warrant, he added.

Chief advisor of the forum and the Daily Observer editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, leaders of the forum Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, Sarif Shahabuddin, Belayet Hossain, Rafiqul Islam Ratan, Faruque Ahmed Talukder, Riman Mahfuz, Mafijur Rahman Khan Babu, Shamim Siddique, Mahbubur Rahman, Dipak Achariya and Nazmul Alam Towfiq attended the meeting.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury demanded for shutting down of underground newspapers and illegal IPTV to protect the dignity of the mass media. Action against those media should be continued, he added. Everyone should raise their voice against the termination of journalists without any prior notice, he said.

As convenor of the forum Rafiqul Islam Ratan presented some demands, and the minister assured them to look into the matter. The minister sought cooperation from the mass media.

He said it is possible to move ahead if everyone including the government and mass media is working together. The government believes in the freedom of mass media as a vested group is hatching a conspiracy against the next election and they want to create a situation.

"For this, we are seeking your cooperation so that none can create instability in the society," said Dr Hasan.

Later the minister joined a meeting with Awami League leaders of Rangpur and Dinajpur districts at the AL central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue.

AL Presidium Member Shahjahan Khan, MP, Commerce Minister Tipu Munsi, AL organizing secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, and central member Advocate Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia, among others, were present.

In the meeting, Dr Hasan said Bangladesh Awami League is a party of common people and the root-level leaders and activists are the lifeline of the party.

He said Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina is serving as the prime minister for three consecutive terms combating all conspiracy and challenges.

Urging all to remain alert against all conspiracy, the information minister said the country would reach its cherished goal if the people gave a chance to Awami League again to run the country.