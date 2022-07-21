Bangladeshis killed at border were mostly criminals: BSF DG

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 03:32 pm

Related News

Bangladeshis killed at border were mostly criminals: BSF DG

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 03:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Director General of India's Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh has said that most of the Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on the Bangladesh-India border were criminals.

"There are both good and bad people on both sides of the border. Only the bad guys, who were involved in various crimes, were killed at the border. They include smugglers, drug dealers and traffickers," the BSF DG said in response to questions from reporters after the BGB-BSF director general (DG) level 52nd Border Conference at Pilkhana on Thursday (21 July).

Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) Director General Major General Sakil Ahmed and BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh presided over the conference.

In response to another question regarding how he can call those killed at the borders criminals and whether shooting above knee level is not a targeted killing, he said, "We cannot call anyone a criminal until the judicial system declares it or any crime is committed. We cannot just label people as criminals."

"However, by talking to the DMP, Kolkata Police and border intelligence agencies, we exchanged information on those killed by BSF firing on the border and identified them as criminals. All crimes at the border are controlled by the mafias of the two countries", he added.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said that only those involved in trafficking of children and women try to cross the border illegally.

So far, 89 BSF personnel have been seriously injured while preventing border infiltration and smuggling.

"We have started using non-lethal weapons to bring down border killings to zero. Our relationship with BGB is better than ever. We will work together on border security", he said.

Five people have been killed on the border so far this year (till June).

When asked why killings on the border are not coming down to zero yet, the director general of BSF said that the relationship between India and Bangladesh is very different, different from western countries.

"We are constantly discussing various border issues at the level of officials of different ranks. Both countries have good and bad people. Only the bad guys were killed at the border", he added.

Top News

Border Killings / BSF / BGB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Twitter’s complaint tears apart Musk’s various reasons for backing out of buying the company. Photo: Reuters

Let’s hope Twitter beats Elon Musk in court, and quickly

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

4h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

6h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

1h | Videos
How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Dhaka Wasa for hiking water prices again

5h | Videos
Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership