229 platoon BGB deployed nationwide to combat 'complete shutdown'

The government has deployed 229 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to maintain law and order situation across the country centring today's "complete shutdown" programme announced by quota reform protesters.

The information was disclosed through a press release published by the Public Relations Office (PRO) of BGB this morning (18 July), which states, "229 platoons of BGB have been deployed in Dhaka and other districts centring the complete shutdown programme."

Quota reform protesters announced the programme yesterday, in protest of the violent attacks on them carried out by law enforcement agencies.

The nationwide "complete shutdown" will be enforced at all public and private institutions except hospitals, media, emergency service institutions, Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of the quota reform movement has said.

"Railways will be under complete shutdown. No vehicles except ambulances, media vehicles, and vehicles engaged in emergency services will run on the road," Asif wrote in a post on Facebook.