229 platoon BGB deployed nationwide to combat 'complete shutdown'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 09:14 am

Related News

229 platoon BGB deployed nationwide to combat 'complete shutdown'

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 09:14 am
BGB members deployed on Dhaka street. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
BGB members deployed on Dhaka street. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The government has deployed 229 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to maintain law and order situation across the country centring today's "complete shutdown" programme announced by quota reform protesters.

The information was disclosed through a press release published by the Public Relations Office (PRO) of BGB this morning (18 July), which states, "229 platoons of BGB have been deployed in Dhaka and other districts centring the complete shutdown programme."

Quota reform protesters announced the programme yesterday, in protest of the violent attacks on them carried out by law enforcement agencies.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The nationwide "complete shutdown" will be enforced at all public and private institutions except hospitals, media, emergency service institutions, Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of the quota reform movement has said.

"Railways will be under complete shutdown. No vehicles except ambulances, media vehicles, and vehicles engaged in emergency services will run on the road," Asif wrote in a post on Facebook.

 

Quota reform / Protests / BGB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

23h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

2d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

12h | Videos
Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

11h | Videos
Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

15h | Videos
Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

15h | Videos