2 Bangladeshis shot dead by Indian nationals in Sylhet's Companiganj border

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Two Bangladeshi nationals were killed by Indian nationals on Sylhet's Companyganj border. Another person was seriously injured.

The incident happened on Sunday (14 July) afternoon on the other side of Nazirergaon Kawartuk 1253 Pillar, confirmed Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB)'s Kalairag border outpost officials and it's media wing.

The deceased are Ali Hussain and Kaushar Ahmad of Kalairag Karbalatuk village. Nabi Hussain of the same village was injured in this incident.

According to sources, Ali Hussain, Kaushar and Nabi Hussain entered India sometime on Sunday to smuggle goods from across the border. At 3pm, it was reported that Ali Hussain and Kaushar Ahmad were shot dead by Indian "Khasias". After some time, Nobi Hussain came back seriously injured. Nobi Hussain's family members took him to the doctor.

Fakhrul Mia, a member of Ward No. 2 of North Ranikhai Union Parishad of the upazila, confirmed the truth of the incident and said he saw the bodies of the victims lying at the border area of Nazirergaon Karbalatuk.

BGB and BSF held a flag meeting about this incident and handed over the bodies to BGB, he added.

North Ranikhai Union Parishad (UP) chairman Md Faizur Rahman also confirmed the same.

Asadul Islam, second officer of Companiganj police station, said, "The officer in charge of our police station spoke to BGB after receiving the news. But they said that they heard the incident but could not confirm it."

However, a member of BGB's Kalairag BOP camp said on condition of anonymity that two Bangladeshis have been reported killed. Their bodies have not yet been brought to Bangladesh.

 

BGB / dead / Border

