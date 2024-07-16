Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Chattogram, Bogura, Rajshahi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 06:47 pm

Related News

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Chattogram, Bogura, Rajshahi

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 06:47 pm
BGB members deployed on Dhaka street. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
BGB members deployed on Dhaka street. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka, Chattogram, Bogura, and Rajshahi amid the reports of deadly clashes between quota protesters, police and political wings - BCL, Jubo League- of the ruling Awami League.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters, announced in a press statement today (16 July).

Among the districts, at least four platoons of BGB have been deployed in Rajshahi and two platoons in Bogura, the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner of BGB Dewan Md Humayun Kabir has confirmed to The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lt Col Shahed Minhaj Siddiqui, the commander of BGB Chattogram-8 Battalion, said, three platoons of BGB have been deployed in Chattogram.

"BGB members are patrolling the Muradnagar, Oxygen and Pahartali areas," he added.

TBS immediately could not confirm how many platoons were deployed in Dhaka.

Top News

Bangladesh / BGB / Quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

10h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Police car vandalized in Comilla

Police car vandalized in Comilla

1h | Videos
School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

1h | Videos
Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

3h | Videos
Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

3h | Videos