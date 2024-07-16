Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Chattogram, Bogura, Rajshahi

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka, Chattogram, Bogura, and Rajshahi amid the reports of deadly clashes between quota protesters, police and political wings - BCL, Jubo League- of the ruling Awami League.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters, announced in a press statement today (16 July).

Among the districts, at least four platoons of BGB have been deployed in Rajshahi and two platoons in Bogura, the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner of BGB Dewan Md Humayun Kabir has confirmed to The Business Standard.

Lt Col Shahed Minhaj Siddiqui, the commander of BGB Chattogram-8 Battalion, said, three platoons of BGB have been deployed in Chattogram.

"BGB members are patrolling the Muradnagar, Oxygen and Pahartali areas," he added.

TBS immediately could not confirm how many platoons were deployed in Dhaka.