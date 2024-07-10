Man injured in BSF firing at Feni border

A 35-year-old man was injured after members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at the Parshuram in Feni early Tuesday.

Parshuram Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahadat Hossain Khan said he had heard about the matter. However, detailed information is being collected about why the man went to the border area at night.

The injured, Md Shipon, hails from Baurpathar village in the municipal area.

Shipon was shot near pillar number 6162 along the border of Baurpathar village in the municipality, said locals.

Later, he was rescued and taken to a private clinic in Parshuram. From there, he was referred to Feni General Hospital.

"Around midnight, we heard several rounds of gunshots. Shortly after, we knew that Shipon from our village had been critically injured by BSF gunfire."